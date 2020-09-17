Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Kuhu convinces MishBir for surrogacy; Latter spends romantic time

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, MishBir will get convinced for Kuhu's surrogacy. The two share excitement about welcoming a new member soon. Read on.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been witnessing some high intense drama with the adoption and surrogacy track. It is shown that Mishti (Rhea Sharma) sustained some internal injuries during her altercation with Varun (Ruslaan) which has created complications for her pregnancy. After being disheartened for a while, the couple decides to adopt in order to welcome a new member in the family. However, Big B aka Meenakshi (Rupal Patel) had been persistent about them opting for surrogacy because "apna khoon".

Meenakshi has successfully been able to manipulate Kuhu (Kaveri Priyam) into turning a surrogate for MishBir which leaves them stunned. MishBir had been trying their best to ensure the family is ready for adoption as they wanted to save Kuhu from the aftermath of it. Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) even tries to explain it to Kuhu how things will change once she turns surrogate and even explains their disappointment in her.

But, in the upcoming episode, Kuhu with her emotional talk will be able to convince MishBir that she is ready for this and wants to do it. All this at the behest of Meenakshi. Post this, Abir and Mishti will share romantic moments wherein Abir will turn shayar for his baby. Their tender moments make fans gush. Meanwhile, the siblings share a warm hug and looks like many more drama is to unfold in the coming episodes. The show will be taking a leap next month, as per buzz.

