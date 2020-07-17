Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: MishBir battling emotional stress; fans are all praises for Shaheer, Rhea

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is garnering all praises for its ongoing track. Read.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been garnering a lot of praise, especially for the performance by Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in an emotional taxing track. Rhea aka Mishti is seen going through PTSD which is Post-traumatic stress disorder and her husband Abir aka Shaheer is seen supporting her throughout. The emotional stress is visible and fans cannot stop praising Shaheer and Rhea for pulling it off beautifully. There is no denying that the duo has slipped into such a taxing role right after resuming shoot post lockdown.

About the same, Shaheer said, "The process of shooting has changed.. getting used to the guidelines and these new ways of shooting. The entire credit for Abir goes to the writers and makers of the show. I just try to do justice to the script." Ruslaan Mumtaz has recently joined the cast and is seen playing Ketki's fiance.

The show's telecast timing has been revised from 10 PM to 9 PM. The show is a spin off to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!

Credits :Pinkvilla

