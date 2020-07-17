  1. Home
  2. tv

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: MishBir battling emotional stress; fans are all praises for Shaheer, Rhea

Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is garnering all praises for its ongoing track. Read.
1955 reads Mumbai
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: MishBir battling emotional stress; fans are all praises for Shaheer, RheaYeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: MishBir battling emotional stress; fans are all praises for Shaheer, Rhea
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been garnering a lot of praise, especially for the performance by Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in an emotional taxing track. Rhea aka Mishti is seen going through PTSD which is Post-traumatic stress disorder and her husband Abir aka Shaheer is seen supporting her throughout. The emotional stress is visible and fans cannot stop praising Shaheer and Rhea for pulling it off beautifully. There is no denying that the duo has slipped into such a taxing role right after resuming shoot post lockdown. 

In the show, the track showcases Mishti going through emotional trauma for an accident or crime she has allegedly committed. However, what has caused it is yet to be known. But, Abir has already proved himself to be a supportive husband. Give him the trophy already! Best husband, fans yell! Both Shaheer and Rhea have been able to get the audience's attention back post lockdown. 





About the same, Shaheer said, "The process of shooting has changed.. getting used to the guidelines and these new ways of shooting. The entire credit for Abir goes to the writers and makers of the show. I just try to do justice to the script." Ruslaan Mumtaz has recently joined the cast and is seen playing Ketki's fiance. 

The show's telecast timing has been revised from 10 PM to 9 PM. The show is a spin off to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai! 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020
Celebs pay a heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak Tiwari play ‘How well do you know your mom?’
Hina Khan’s revelations about career, love and life
Aaliya Siddiqui on divorce from Nawazuddin Siddiqui: He had many affairs; his brother slapped me
Celebs and their alternate career choices REVEALED
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement