Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Mishti and Abir aka MishBir's upcoming romantic sequence is endearing

In the new episodes of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Mishti and Abir will be seen sharing some tender romantic moments. Read.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam among others. The show is currently focused on Mishti [Rhea] and Abir [Shaheer]'s bond wherein the duo is standing up for each other. Recently, fans had been waiting to see an endearing romantic scene between MishBir and this is exactly what fans will be served in the upcoming episodes. In a new promo shared, we will see Abir and Mishti decked up in white sharing a tender romantic moment.

Abir will be seen singing for Mishti and ensuring she has a good time. This amid the chaos happening on the show with regards to Mishti suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Abir has been helping Mishti deal with her emotional turmoil triggered by a murder she accidentally committed. Coincidentally, the man she killed happens to be the brother of Ketki's fiance, Varun. Abir tried his best to hide this revelation from Mishti but she finally finds out. Check out the new promo:

Opening up on portraying the emotional scenes, Rhea told Pinkvilla, "I had always wanted to do something like this because it is very challenging as well as exciting to perform. Each day I am getting to do something new and show this vulnerable side to Mishti which the audience has never seen before. As an actor, I had not played such a role before, so I was thrilled. Scenes where I am having a panic attack, or which triggers Mishti, we work a lot on it. My director Ashish Sir and I sit and discuss how can we bring the emotions out realistically and convincingly. I am hoping the audience likes it."

