Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Mishti and Abir aka MishBir's upcoming romantic sequence is endearing
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam among others. The show is currently focused on Mishti [Rhea] and Abir [Shaheer]'s bond wherein the duo is standing up for each other. Recently, fans had been waiting to see an endearing romantic scene between MishBir and this is exactly what fans will be served in the upcoming episodes. In a new promo shared, we will see Abir and Mishti decked up in white sharing a tender romantic moment.
Abir will be seen singing for Mishti and ensuring she has a good time. This amid the chaos happening on the show with regards to Mishti suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Abir has been helping Mishti deal with her emotional turmoil triggered by a murder she accidentally committed. Coincidentally, the man she killed happens to be the brother of Ketki's fiance, Varun. Abir tried his best to hide this revelation from Mishti but she finally finds out. Check out the new promo:
Mere chanda Mai tumhara sitara raha...
Bcoz I love this song #DilBechara #yehrishteyhainpyaarke #YRHPK #MishBir #ShaheerSheikh #RheaSharma #ShaheerAsAbir #RheaAsMishti @rhea_shrm @Shaheer_S pic.twitter.com/GYT84pOOLg
— Sabiha ~ MishBirWali (@Sabiha4471) August 1, 2020