Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Mishti breaks down in front of Abir after knowing the truth

Mishti vows to not reveal the truth seeing everyone happy in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Abir stands by Mishti in difficult times.
In Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, we will see Ketki and Varun's engagement take place while Mishti contemplates revealing the truth of Karan's demise to Varun's family. After knowing the truth, Mishti breaks down in front of Abir and shares her insecurities and fear. She says that she has broken his family as due to this truth, Ketki's marriage plans with Varun will get affected. Abir feels helpless and comforts her by just staying with her. 

Mishti decides to reveal the truth to the family and Abir tells her that let the moment pass, and then they will together make this revelation. In the middle of this, Varun's mother continues to taunt the family subtly, making everyone wonder about her intentions. Well, we wonder how will MishBir battle the upcoming challenges. The show has had a revised timeslot currently which seems to have affected its TRP, a lot. The show faces tough competition from Kumkum Bhagya. 

About the post-traumatic stress disorder scenes, Rhea told Pinkvilla, "I had always wanted to do something like this because it is very challenging as well as exciting to perform. Each day I am getting to do something new and show this vulnerable side to Mishti which the audience has never seen before. As an actor, I had not played such a role before, so I was thrilled. Scenes where I am having a panic attack, or which triggers Mishti, we work a lot on it. My director Ashish Sir and I sit and discuss how can we bring the emotions out realistically and convincingly. I am hoping the audience likes it."

The show is rocking in Online platform... Both Shaheer & Rhea are giving amazing performance & they both look so Natural,no overdramatic expression but very realistic I liked this new track a lot, i guess these kind of panic attack issues has not been taken in any ITV serials till now..& now i'm excited to see how Abir gonna handle Mishti & prove her innocence that what she has done is for self defence Abir Rajvansh has become new goals for Best Brother,Best Son & Bestest Husband

Thank you Pinkvilla Telly for the regular updates on the show. If one could discount the surrounding negativity, which could have been subdued, the theme of the track is very relevant, sensitively dealt with and the acting displayed by Shaheer and Rhea has been spotless. I wish people started watching it on TV as well in large numbers as they have been in the online platform.

