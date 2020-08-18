Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Mishti to face pregnancy complications, asks Kuhu to turn surrogate

Mishti to face pregnancy complications in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show airs at 9 Pm on Star Plus.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fans are in for a surprise with Abir and Mishti all set to embrace parenthood. But there will be a huge twist in it. According to the new promo, Mishti and Abir are rejoiced by the good news, but on the sideline we see Mishti approaching Kuhu to turn surrogate for her baby. It will be revealed that Mishti will suffer a few complications during her fight with Varun but Abir won't be aware of this.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, the romantic drama, showcases the journey of two younger lovers Abir and Mishti. It has been over a year since the story struck a chord with the audience and now the show has achieved yet another milestone by completing 300 episodes. Rhea stated that she is very thankful for the undivided attention they have been getting. " would like to thank all our fans and viewers for your undivided attention. It's because of your love that we have reached here and I just hope we keep doing our work and you keep liking our work," she said.

Meanwhile, Shaheer spoke about his character Abir and added, "With Abir I have learned to be there for my people. Generally, we tend to focus more on our life and how we want to live it, but Abir has a special quality to be always there for his loved ones, and how and when they might need you.”

