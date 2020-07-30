Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Mishti FAINTS after knowing the truth; Abir comforts her

Abir and Mishti decide to reveal the truth to Varun's family about Karan's demise in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fans are in for some romantic moments between Mishti and Abir (MishBir). However, there will a huge drama post the sweet moments. In an attempt to surprise Varun's family, Mishti inadvertently shares a family portrait of Varun which also holds his brother's image, Karan. Abir tries to save Mishti from seeing the video but she ends up seeing it and finds out the truth. She will faint post knowing the truth.

Despite Abir's efforts, Mishti's vulnerabilities come to the foray and she has her bouts of post-traumatic stress disorder. Abir tends to her and comforts her. Mishti cries her heart out to Abir, but the latter tries his best to make her feel relaxed. All of this drama happens while Varun and Ketki are getting engaged. Fans have been lauding Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's performance in these last few episodes especially. Both the actors have been portraying the dilemma and angst beautifully.

Speaking about the same, Rhea told Pinkvilla, "I had always wanted to do something like this because it is very challenging as well as exciting to perform. Each day I am getting to do something new and show this vulnerable side to Mishti which the audience has never seen before. As an actor, I had not played such a role before, so I was thrilled. Scenes where I am having a panic attack, or which triggers Mishti, we work a lot on it. My director Ashish Sir and I sit and discuss how can we bring the emotions out realistically and convincingly. I am hoping the audience likes it." Shaheer too added that he is only trying to do justice to the character.

