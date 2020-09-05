  1. Home
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Mishti to leave house after showdown with Meenakshi

After a huge drama with Meenakshi where she asks Mishti to leave house, the latter actually decides to leave without informing Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Mishti to leave house after showdown with Meenakshi
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma has now shift focus to the subject of surrogacy. It is being shown that Mishti is said to have suffered some internal injuries which has caused some complications in her pregnancy. Abir fights for Mishti against his family and makes it clear that he doesn't want a child and he will be satisfied with just having Mishti in his life. Meenakshi, however, is flabbergasted and will be seen lashing out at Mishti asking her to leave Abir. 

Leaving Mishti stunned, Meenakshi will tell her that she needs to leave Abir so that he can become a father by marrying someone else. She will beg and create high intense drama but Mishti will stand by her and Abir's decision leaving Meenakshi heartbroken. In a fit, Meenakshi will call Mishti 'selfish' leaving her teary-eyed. Mishti will hence leave the house without informing Abir. In an earlier promo, we saw Mishti will seek help from Kuhu to turn surrogate for Abir and her. 

Speaking of YRHPK, the show airs at 9 Pm on Star Plus and completed 300 episodes recently. A spin off to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the show questions the society's hypocrisy regarding courtship period. YRHPK earlier aired at 10 PM but post lockdown, that slot was given to Anupamaa which is ranking number 2 on TRP charts for quite sometime now. 

Are you enjoying YRHPK? 

