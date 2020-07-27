  1. Home
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Mishti is SHOCKED to learn the truth; Abir gets emotional

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke will soon see Mishti knowing the truth about Varun being the family of the man she accidentally killed. How will MishBir handle this?
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been keeping the fans on edge with their innumerable twists. The show stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead role. We have already seen Abir doing everything in his right to ensure Mishti is safe and sound and her anxiety is not triggered. Mishti has been going through post-traumatic stress disorder ever since she accidentally killed a man for misbehaving with her.

Turns out, the family Ketki is getting married into is that of the victim. But Abir tried hiding this revelation from Mishti for her own sanity. But, in the upcoming episode, Mishti will find out the truth while Abir will be seen dealing with a dilemma for he has to choose between his sister's wedding and his wife. The entire family has been blaming Mishti for Abir's decision to not attend Ketki's wedding. Later, we will see Varun's mother too taunting Mishti for coming from a broken family and hence, trying to separate the son from the family. 

Abir, however, will take a stand for Mishti but later the truth of Varun's family will leave Mishti shocked. Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke airs at 9 PM now and has been one of the audience's favourite. The show is a spin off to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and chronicles the journey of two couples. The makers are currently hunting for a replacement for Ritvik Arora who will be replaced as Kunal on the show.

