Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Mishti to try her best to redeem herself after revealing Kunal's truth

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been showcasing some high-voltage drama with Mishti's birthday party track. In the last episode, we saw that Mishti learned that Kunal had mixed alcohol in Nishant's drink who is already has addiction issues and suffered seizures. For the unversed, Kunal and Meenakshi, wanted to know if Mishti and Nishant are together. And in rage, Mishti revealed that Kunal is not Meenakshi's son biologically, however his upbringing has affected him as he thinks like Meenakshi. Kunal got a rude shock and is shattered. In the upcoming track, we will see that Abir will try his best to cheer him up as the news has saddened and impacted him a lot.

We will see that Abir will make noodles and they will come together to make him feel fine. We will also see that Mishti will meet ABir to apologize, however, Abir will be in no mood to listen and will push her aside. Mishti will make all the efforts to redeem herself. Will Abir be able to forgive Mishti? Will Meenakshi plan some revenge on Mishti? Only time will tell.

Speaking of the show, YRHPK is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, it stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Ritvik Arora and Kaveri Priyam among others. The series recently saw a time jump post Mishti and Abir's engagement gets cancelled. What are your views on the upcoming track? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

