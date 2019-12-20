Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Mishti will tell Kunal he is adopted leaving him shattered and Abir angry

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the popular shows and the interesting track post small time jump with Mishti coming back with Nishant has been keeping the audience hooked to the screens. Read on to know the latest spoiler.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the popular shows and the interesting track post small time jump with Mishti coming back with Nishant has been keeping the audience hooked to the screens. Viewers are now witnessing Mishti's birthday party. Speaking of the ongoing track, we saw that Meenakshi asked Kunal to mix alcohol in Nishant’s drink to find whether he and Mishti are in love or not. She asked him to do so if he wants to regain her trust leaving Kunal very tensed. Everyone began the celebrations for Mishti’s birthday and she got overwhelmed by seeing the decorations and thanked Kuhu for it. She also received balloons from Abir.

Speaking of the upcoming track, we have learned that Mishti will tell Kunal that he is adopted and this will shatter his entire life. He will be lost, however, Abir will try to cheer him up. Abir will be very upset and angry with Mishti for revealing such big information and breaking him. Aside from this, there will be dream sequence as well. A source close to the development told IWM BUZZ, "Mishti will get a surprise birthday party from her family members. She will be happy receiving gifts and spending her special day with her family. However, she will miss Abir on her birthday. The girl will imagine herself in Abir’s arms. She will imagine a dreamy romantic dance moment with him."

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

