Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Mishti is worried as Kuhu suffers an accident; Abir, Kunal REFUSE to help

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Mishti will panic as Kuhu will meet with an accident. On the other hand, Abir and Kunal will dismiss it to be a prank. Read on.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh (Abir), Rhea Sharma (Mishti), Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu), and Avinash Mishra (Kunal) has been viewers hooked to the TV screens. The daily soap has been dishing out some interesting episodes filled with drama and emotions to engage the audience. According to the current track, Abir and Kunal have left their own house to teach their wives. The two have taken this step to teach Mishti and Kuhu a lesson, have been at loggerheads with each other.

Meenakshi (Rupal Patel) is left aghast as Abir and Kunal decide to take shelter at the house of their in-laws. Meenakshi will warn Mishti and Kuhu to bring back her sons and will give them a time limit. Though Mishti and Kuhu are already worried and are planning to convince their partners to get back home, the upcoming track is going to create more problems in their life. In the forthcoming episode of YRHPK, things will take a drastic turn and situations will get worse for Mishti and Kuhu as the latter will meet with an accident.

Kuhu will suffer an accident, and Mishti will be left devastated. She will panic and will try to get Kuhu to the hospital as soon as possible. While Mishti will be tackling this tough situation alone, Abir and Kunal will refuse to help. Abir and Kunal will dismiss it to be a prank.

They will think that Mishti and Kuhu are they are doing drama again, and will not offer help. However, Kuhu will only suffer some minor injuries.

Now, it would be intriguing to see how the story moves forward. Will Mishti and Kuhu clear their differences and patch up again after the accident? Will Mishti extend an olive branch towards Mishti and reconcile with her? What will happen when Abir and Kunal will learn the truth about Kuhu's account? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

