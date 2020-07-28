Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Shaheer Sheikh's power packed performance as Abir wins hearts

Abir takes a stand for Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Shaheer Sheikh's performance in the scenes leaves fans talking. Read.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. The show stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam in pivotal roles and has been making the most headlines for the power-packed performances of the lead actors. Fans have been lauding both Shaheer and Rhea for the performances. In the upcoming episodes, Shaheer as Abir will be seen taking a stand for his wife, Mishti, played by Rhea.

What will happen is Varun's (Ketki's fiance) mother will accuse Mishti of breaking the relationship and will call her a homewrecker. Abir will take a stand for Mishti and will chide the family for not standing up to Mishti. Abir then dreams about Mishti coming to know the truth about Varun being the younger brother of the man she accidentally killed for misbehaving with her. Both Abir and Mishti are tensed about the situation and Varun's mother crosses her line all the more while taunting Mishti. Ketki's marriage will then be broken post this encounter.

Fans have been lauding Shaheer for his power-packed performance in today's episodes. "Just finished watching today's episode of YRHPK .. damn the track is superb.. kaafi interesting ho raha ..Next ke liye I'm super excited. 'Aur uss izzat ki izzat karna kuch log apne beton ko sikhana bhool jaate hain'. Clapping hands sign the way you delivered that dialogue is awesome," one fan wrote. Another added, "Loved the precap 'Iss izzat ki izzat karna kuch log apne beto ko sikhana bhool jate hein' Fire in this dialogue n the intensity in his eyes...giving goosebumps Abir, the real man. @Shaheer_S ,u raise the bars with each successive performance..take a bow. #ShaheerSheikh #YRHPK."

If Somebody doing their best ... they deserves the best reaction and YRHPK deserves the best reaction from the audience...so all YRHPK fans should give their best reaction...and I'm sure,we will give it(because I'm also a YRHPK fan@Shaheer_S #ShaheerAsAbir #YRHPK #loveyouSns pic.twitter.com/KuOveZFc8O — shaheerian (@shaheer_birdies) July 28, 2020

Well said, only amazing actors can do that!! Shah and Rhea have been doing the same since S2 for majority of scenes, yet they make the powerful impact. Hats off to them!! — Deepz (@DeepzYrhpk3) July 28, 2020

Abir - "Abhi meri biwi ko aapne itna kuch suna diya, mujhse bhi seedhe baat kar liziye"

What a power-packed performance @Shaheer_S , you stole d show once again.

The world needs more Abir Rajvansh.

He's giving perfect husband goals.#ShaheerSheikh#ShaheerAsAbir #YRHPK pic.twitter.com/1lA5eAhVPq — Shilpy Gupta (@imShilpy_S) July 28, 2020

Yes absolutely it is still prevailing at different levels!!

Abir taking stand for this commendable. The writers should think about moving forward with this and focus on giving right messages to the viewers rather than dramatising the whole thing which dilutes the whole message. — Deepz (@DeepzYrhpk3) July 28, 2020

Only them and this scene stands out!! Their performance was so real and phenomenal!!!#ShaheerSheikh #RheaSharma #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe https://t.co/qITJPddCJs — Deepz (@DeepzYrhpk3) July 28, 2020

