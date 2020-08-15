  1. Home
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: In a surprising twist, MishBir to become parents?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to witness a major twist in the coming episodes with Mishti and Abir dreaming about embracing parenthood.
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is witnessing some high end drama on the show. With the entire Rajvansh family coming together to save Mishti and expose Varun, the plot has only thickened. Kuhu, Mishti, Abir, Kunal, Meenakshi along with others have already set their plan in action and looks like in the next two episodes, the truth will be out. Post that, in the upcoming episodes, Mishti will be shown to be pregnant. 

In a small teaser shared, Abir is informed about Mishti's pregnancy by his family and Mishbir's happiness knows no bounds. Obviously, given that it is a daily soap, fans can expect major twists in the track but for now, fans will be excited to see some happy episodes after a lot of twists and turns and emotional last one month. During the last track, it is Rhea Sharma and Shaheer Sheikh who have proved their mettle as actors in delivering some really great performances. 

The show recently completed 300 episodes and Rhea Sharma in a statement thanked fans for their undivided attention and love. She said, "I would like to thank all our fans and viewers for your undivided attention. It's because of your love that we have reached here and I just hope we keep doing our work and you keep liking our work. The show has its remarkable journey, it's a very beautiful feeling that we have completed 300 episodes. And it wouldn’t have been possible without the incredible team and workforce, the people behind the show! I thank everyone for letting us make a place in their hearts!”

