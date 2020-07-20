Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Is Varun behind all the threats received by Mishti? MishBir to find out
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma in the lead roles. The show has managed to hook the audience to the show after the lockdown. The fresh episodes for the show began last week and the current track has already got everyone talking. The makers have introduced a track where Mishti (Rhea) is seen dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) wherein Abir is seen helping her out, standing by her side like a rock.
O god this suspense cannot be tolerated man#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #yrhpk https://t.co/prDrPGFceR
— tanusree._10 (@10Tanusree) July 20, 2020
Meanwhile, the telecast timing for YRHPK has been revised from 10 PM to 9 PM. The loyal fans of the show have been rooting for MishBir like never before and cannot stop praising Shaheer and Rhea for their performance. Shaheer, in an exclusive chat with us, had revealed that he is very happy with the way the story is moving and he is only trying to do justice to the script.