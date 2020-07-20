Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Is Varun behind all the threats received by Mishti? MishBir to find out

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Mishbir will find out that Varun is the younger brother of the man Mishti accidentally killed three months back. Read.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma in the lead roles. The show has managed to hook the audience to the show after the lockdown. The fresh episodes for the show began last week and the current track has already got everyone talking. The makers have introduced a track where Mishti (Rhea) is seen dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) wherein Abir is seen helping her out, standing by her side like a rock.

Now, in the upcoming episodes, Abir will receive a letter from an unknown source where it is written that he or she is aware of Mishti's truth. This leaves Abir perplexed. Later, Mishti is seen noticing Varun's watch, which is identical to the one the man she accidentally murdered was wearing. Abir too later realises that Varun is the younger brother of the man who was murdered that unfortunate night. So, is Varun seeking his revenge by plotting against MishBir? Well, fans have to wait and see for the story to unfold.

O god this suspense cannot be tolerated man#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #yrhpk https://t.co/prDrPGFceR — tanusree._10 (@10Tanusree) July 20, 2020

Meanwhile, the telecast timing for YRHPK has been revised from 10 PM to 9 PM. The loyal fans of the show have been rooting for MishBir like never before and cannot stop praising Shaheer and Rhea for their performance. Shaheer, in an exclusive chat with us, had revealed that he is very happy with the way the story is moving and he is only trying to do justice to the script.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×