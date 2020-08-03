Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Varun REVEALED to be the villain blackmailing MishBir

While Mishti is trying to be normal, during a dumb charades game in YRHPK in the upcoming episode, Mishti will have an emotional outburst yet again, while Varun will be revealed to be the reason behind all distress.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead role. In the last few episodes, we have already seen Mishti has been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) while Abir has been trying his best to support her and bring her back to normalcy. In the midst of this, Abir's sister Ketki will be marrying Varun, the younger brother of the victim Mishti accidentally killed. While Mishti is trying to be normal, during a dumb charades game in YRHPK in the upcoming episode, Mishti will have an emotional outburst yet again.

Mishti will daydream about revealing the truth to the family and Varun breaking off all ties with Ketki. Abir silently supports Mishti and takes care of her. MishBir's tender moments during these unprecedented times is a relief to fans. While, on the other hand, Meenakshi is trying to join the dots between Mishti's outburst and its connection to Karan. Later, Varun will be revealed to be behind all this as he is convinced of making Mishti accept that she murdered Karan. Comment below to tell us if you are enjoying the current plot?

Meanwhile, both Shaheer and Rhea have been performing very well in the last few episodes. Avinash Mishra will be joining the team as Kunal. He has replaced Ritvik Arora. Ruslaan Mumtaaz too joined the show post lockdown as Varun. The show's timeslot has been revised from 10 PM to 9 PM. Produced by Rajan Shahi, YRHPK is a spin-off to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

