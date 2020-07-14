Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Will Abir save Mishti from her accident? Fans are excited for MishBir

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke aired its first episode post lockdown on Monday. According to spoilers, Mishti will be close to meeting with an accident, how will Abir save her?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke with Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles is undoubtedly one of the most loved shows. The show aired its first episode post lockdown on Monday and left the fans rooting for Abir and Mishti's love story yet again. The couple managed to find some romantic time for each other amid chaos leaving fans gushing. Now, we have already seen that Abir has promised to be with Mishti in all her highs and lows. He even went on to arrange a romantic date for Mishti after knowing she is in stress.

Reciprocating his gesture, Mishti decides to go back home with him since the lockdown has been lifted. Now, next, we will see that Kuhu berates Mishti which triggers Abir and he ends up yelling at her. But Mishti is unable to get over the hurt she had been feeling and is walking aimlessly on the road where a speeding trucks comes from the opposite direction. How will Abir save Mishti?

Amid all this drama, fans have been loving MishBir. Earlier, the promo revealed that Abir and Mishti will be trapped in a major problem, as Mishti will be allegedly charged with murder. While Mishti feels helpless and cannot stop crying, Abir becomes her shield and consoles her that she does not need to worry as he is by her side, come what the situation may be. This will ruffle a lot of wrong feathers and will affect Abir's relationship with other members in the family.

I can honestly tolerate Big Ben but not Kuhu she is just annoying as hell!! A 7th grade student would be more mature than her mahn. Abir supporting his wife Infront of Kuhu and scolding her would be THE BEST SCENE today!!! Im glad #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe #Yrhpk — KhanSamaira (@KhanSamaira7) July 14, 2020

Sang Din Raat Hai Na

Yun Hi Tu Mere Saath Rehna

Sidhi Si Yeh Toh Baat Hai Na

Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke!#YehRIshteyHainPyaarKe #YRHPK #yrhpk #MishBir pic.twitter.com/YwPUm0EIeA — Harshita Joshi (@iamharshita___) July 14, 2020

If my partner doesn't surprise me with a noodle date night, what is even the point? #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe | #YRHPK pic.twitter.com/rmOBuL69de — Prags (@OyyeHoyyeBasket) July 14, 2020

Rhea totally killed it in this one. I'm so proud of her. Everyone of Mishti's panic attacks felt so real and I had to pause more than once because I was getting affected by how real it was. #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe | #YRHPK | #RheaSharma pic.twitter.com/QBSgAdnR3o — Prags (@OyyeHoyyeBasket) July 14, 2020

