  1. Home
  2. tv

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Will Abir save Mishti from her accident? Fans are excited for MishBir

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke aired its first episode post lockdown on Monday. According to spoilers, Mishti will be close to meeting with an accident, how will Abir save her?
2027 reads Mumbai
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Will Abir save Mishti from her accident? Fans are excited for MishBirYeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Will Abir save Mishti from her accident? Fans are excited for MishBir
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke with Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles is undoubtedly one of the most loved shows. The show aired its first episode post lockdown on Monday and left the fans rooting for Abir and Mishti's love story yet again. The couple managed to find some romantic time for each other amid chaos leaving fans gushing. Now, we have already seen that Abir has promised to be with Mishti in all her highs and lows. He even went on to arrange a romantic date for Mishti after knowing she is in stress.

Reciprocating his gesture, Mishti decides to go back home with him since the lockdown has been lifted. Now, next, we will see that Kuhu berates Mishti which triggers Abir and he ends up yelling at her. But Mishti is unable to get over the hurt she had been feeling and is walking aimlessly on the road where a speeding trucks comes from the opposite direction. How will Abir save Mishti?

Amid all this drama, fans have been loving MishBir. Earlier, the promo revealed that Abir and Mishti will be trapped in a major problem, as Mishti will be allegedly charged with murder. While Mishti feels helpless and cannot stop crying, Abir becomes her shield and consoles her that she does not need to worry as he is by her side, come what the situation may be. This will ruffle a lot of wrong feathers and will affect Abir's relationship with other members in the family.

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement