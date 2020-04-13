Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star cast's candid moments in these throwback PHOTOS will leave you in awe

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke continues to rule the hearts of the audience with its impressive cast and amazing storyline. Check out some of the candid pictures of the show's star cast.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most popular daily soaps in current times. The family drama is based on the themes of love, marriage, and courtship. Starring Rhea Sharma, Shaheer Sheikh, Kaveri Priyam and Ritvik Arora in the lead roles, its fresh and meaty storyline has the audience hooked to their television sets. Despite being just a year old, it has reached the same heights of popularity as its predecessor series, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yes, you heard it right! Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is an extension of the aforesaid series which is one of the longest-running shows on Indian television. However, needless to say, the storylines of both the shows are different and that’s what makes them top the TRP charts regularly. Yeh Rishtey premiered on the small screen in March 2019 and has continued to rule the hearts of the audience since then and the reasons are quite obvious.

The most unique part about Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is that unlike most of the daily soaps including its sister show, it focuses on not one but two love stories! We are sure most of you definitely love the on-screen chemistry of Abir-Mishti as well as Kunal-Kuhu. As of now, the ardent fans of the show must be waiting eagerly for fresh episodes to be aired soon. But it won’t be possible until the Coronavirus lockdown ends. So why not go back and reminisce some good old times? Let us check out some of the candid moments shared by the star cast of the show.

Given below are some throwback candid pictures of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s star cast:

1. Shaheer Sheikh and Kaveri Priyam show off their cool swag

2. Rhea Sharma stuns in a lehenga in this picture

3. Rhea and Kaveri's behind the scene moments

4. When the handsome on-screen brothers pose together!

5. We just can't get enough of Shaheer and Ritvik's bromance!

6. When the Rajvansh boys come together for a picture

7. Quirky poses of Kuhu and Abir with a traditional twist

