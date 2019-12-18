Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh is all suited up as he poses amidst the wilderness

Currently, Shaheer Sheikh is essaying the role of Abir in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Shaheer Sheikh is currently winning hearts as Abir in Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and although this is the first time that Shaheer Sheikh has been paired opposite Rhea Sharma aka Mishti but fans have been loving their sizzling chemistry so much so that the two also won an award for the Best Jodi of the year at an awards ceremony. Now that said, Shaheer Sheikh is quite active on social media and often, he shares BTS photos and videos from the sets of the show, and today, Shaheer Sheikh posted a photo from a shoot wherein as always, he looks dapper.

In the photo, Shaheer is all suited and booted and he has ditched his straight hair for curly hair and as soon as he posted the photo, fans were going all gaga over the photo. Talking about the show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, is faring well at the TRP charts, and after the two months leap, we see Mishti and Abir in a totally different avatar. While Mishti has given up on her spectacle look, Abir has started wearing glasses to hide the pain in his eyes.

In the latest episodes, viewers are shown that Mishti and Nishant aks Vatsal Sheth are trying to get Mishti and Abir close so that Abir confesses his love for her. But now that Meenakshi Rajvansh is aware of the fact that Mishti is back from London, she will make sure to do everything in her capacity to ensure that Mishti stays away from Abir. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the updates!

