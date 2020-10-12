Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh expresses gratitude towards cast and crew as team wraps shoot

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma, will be going off air this week and team has wrapped the shooting for the same.

Star Plus’ popular family drama Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma, is all set to pull its curtains down this week. The show, which started with a bang in March last year, will be airing its last episode on October 17. In fact, the cast has already wrapped the shooting of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Undoubtledly, it is an emotional moment not for the cast of the show but also for the audience. After all, the show has been ruling millions of hearts.

Amid this, Shaheer, who played the role of Abir in the show, took to Instagram and thanked his co-stars and the crew for giving him endless memories. Sharing a pic with his co-stars Sangeeta Kapure, Trishaa Chatterjee and Chaitrali Lokesh Gupte, the handsome hunk wrote, “Thank you for making my days brighter, thank you for spreading positivity and thank you for accepting me the way I am. #yehrishteyhainpyaarke.” He even shared a picture with the crew of the show and captioned it as, “Thank you for tolerating me, thank you for laughing on my stupid jokes and thank you for ur support #crew #yehrishteyhainpyaarke.”

Take a look at Shaheer Sheikh’s posts:

Earlier, Shaheer had got emotional as he wrapped the shooting of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke and said that he will miss playing the role of Abir as he has been quite attached with the character. “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been a very good experience so far and as they say all good things come to an end. Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character ‘Abir’. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis. The cast has turned into my family and I wish each one of them the best. I am thankful to Star Plus, Rajan Shahi Sir, and especially our audience for loving us so much. I will cherish all these moments for life,” Shaheer added.

