Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh OPENS UP on being an outsider, insecurity of no work and more

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the most versatile actors in the entertainment industry. The actor has captured millions of hearts with his acting prowess, powerful performance, good looks, and charm. Whether it's playing the dashing dude in Kya Mast Hai Life or Arjuna in Mahabharat or the dotting husband in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Shaheer has 'nailed' every character and proved his talent. In recent times, many actors and actresses have openly shared their views on the ongoing 'insider vs outsider debate' in the showbiz world, however, recently Shaheer shared that his outsider status has never been a dearth of offers for him.

In a recent conversation with the Hindustan Times, Shaheer revealed, his being an outsider did not matter when it came to getting work, as he had many projects. Ask him his views on the flaring debate, Shaheer said that he did not even get the time to think about all this ever. He revealed that he has said to every offer he has got, and not said no to anything. The actor shared that often people ask him why he does not try his hands in films. To which he replies saying that if anyone wants him, they will contact him and get in touch if he destined to play the character.

Further, Shaheer stated that he feels he was destined to play Arjun in Mahabharat and it has changed his life. 'It is all planned, you cannot really do much about it. The best would be to enjoy the situation you are in,' Shahher explained.

When asked if he ever has no insecurity of getting no work or there being a scarcity of projects for him, Shaheer denied that. He shared that he has been fortunate enough that whenever any of his show was nearing its end, he would already be offered three new serials. Shaheer reiterated, 'To say no to someone is really difficult for me. It is the most draining part of my career.' Revealing why declining an offer is difficult for him he said that someone is being nice and believes in him for a particular character, so he cannot reject that belief. But if there is some character which is not good, he has to decline it, despite him being reluctant to say 'no.'

The handsome hunk also revealed one of his biggest challenges, and it is not getting personal time for himself, family, and loved ones. Shaheer rued that when one is completely dedicated to work and character, it is difficult to get time for oneself because sometimes one forgets who he or she is. If one is engrossed in the work, day in and day out, finding time for oneself is quite difficult. 'To be there with your family, for me that’s the biggest challenge. I want to cut down on my work and find a little time for myself,' Shaheer signed off.

