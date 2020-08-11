  1. Home
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh's belated birthday wish for Rhea Sharma will leave fans smiling

Shaheer Sheikh wishes Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co star Rhea Sharma a belated happy birthday. Read.
26590 reads Mumbai
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Rhea Sharma celebrated her birthday recently and while the cast members wished the beautiful actress on her birthday, fans missed Shaheer Sheikh's wish for his co-star. Taking to Instagram, Shaheer today shared a lovely picture of Rhea wherein he wished his 'angry chorni' a belated happy birthday and wished for her to remain the way she is. 

He wrote, "Belated happy birthday #angrichorni thank you for being you. @rhea_shrm #yehrishteyhainpyaarke." In the picture, Shaheer looks handsome in a off white sherwani, while Rhea looks gorgeous in a orange coloured saree with golden strips. The photos look from an upcoming sequence on the show. Shaheer and Rhea have been praised a lot for their impeccable performance in the last few episodes. Check out the wish right here:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh) on

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Rhea Sharma on completing a year, friendship with Shaheer and more

Meanwhile, about MishBir's chemistry, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rhea had told Pinkvilla, "It feels great that MishBir has struck a chord with people. Love to hear that people make it a trend, talk about it. Even we did not expect that our pairing would become this popular. Both me and Shaheer we believe in working hard and leave the other things to god. So, I think we are blessed to have such a beautiful story. "

Shaheer and Rhea have always been friendly towards each other. The show airs at 9 PM on Star Plus. 

Credits :Instagram

