Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke star Shaheer Sheikh's belated birthday wish for Rhea Sharma will leave fans smiling
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Rhea Sharma celebrated her birthday recently and while the cast members wished the beautiful actress on her birthday, fans missed Shaheer Sheikh's wish for his co-star. Taking to Instagram, Shaheer today shared a lovely picture of Rhea wherein he wished his 'angry chorni' a belated happy birthday and wished for her to remain the way she is.
Meanwhile, about MishBir's chemistry, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rhea had told Pinkvilla, "It feels great that MishBir has struck a chord with people. Love to hear that people make it a trend, talk about it. Even we did not expect that our pairing would become this popular. Both me and Shaheer we believe in working hard and leave the other things to god. So, I think we are blessed to have such a beautiful story. "
Shaheer and Rhea have always been friendly towards each other. The show airs at 9 PM on Star Plus.