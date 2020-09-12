Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma look radiant in a new still from the show

The upcoming episode of YRHPK will see Abir and Mishti decide between adoption or surrogacy. Are you excited?

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma will be taking a leap soon. Post leap, it is being reported that Abir and Mishti will be seen as parents to a child, which they will most probably adopt. Well, while there is no clarity on it as yet, we came across a new picture of the two from an upcoming episode and it is sure to leave MishBir fans happy. Both Shaheer and Rhea look radiant in the still.

While Shaheer is seen donning a pink T-shirt paired with jeans and checkered shirt, Rhea looks pretty in a red saree. The two compliment each other in the still. The drama will now focus on the topic of surrogacy or adoption, what will MishBir choose? Well, what do you think of the upcoming track, do let us know. Meanwhile, the show has been suffering in terms of TRP post the time slot change.

The show recently completed 300 episodes and Kaveri Priyam who plays the role of Kuhu told Pinkvilla, "I can't believe that we have finished 300 episodes already. It feels like yesterday that we cut the cake for 100 episodes. It doesn't feel like 300 episodes at all. I am so glad and I can't explain this feeling. There are so many things yet to be unfold in this story and the twists and turns and relationships between two sisters and two brothers. We are all working hard and hope that show does really well in the future as well and achieves many more milestones."

