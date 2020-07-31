  1. Home
  2. tv

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars Shaheer Sheikh and Ruslaan Mumtaz's banter speaks volumes of their friendship

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-stars and good friends, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruslaan Mumtaz got into a heartwarming banter on social media as they wished each other on the occasion of International Friendship Day. Take a look.
14772 reads Mumbai Updated: July 31, 2020 01:30 pm
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars Shaheer Sheikh and Ruslaan Mumtaz's banter speaks volumes of their friendshipYeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars Shaheer Sheikh and Ruslaan Mumtaz's banter speaks volumes of their friendship

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television right now. While YRHPK's storyline is top-notch it is also the team's bond that adds to its popularity. Starring Shaheer Sheikh (Abir) Rhea Sharma (Mishti) in the lead roles, the two are making heads turn with their acting chops and chemistry. Recently, another actor made a 'grand' entry on the show, bringing a new twist to the plot. We're talking about none other than Ruslaan Mumtaz. 

Ruslaan joined Shaheer, Rhea and Kaveri Piryam on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar with the show's comeback, and has added value to the show. Ruslaan shares a great bond with both Rhea and Shaheer off-screen also, as he knows the actor's from quite some time. Yesterday (July 30, 2020), on the occasion of International Friendship Day, Ruslaan took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback memory with Shaheer and pen down a heartwarming note for him as he showered praises on him. 

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILERS: Mishti breaks down in front of Abir after knowing the truth

Ruslaan wrote, 'You are such a sweetheart. You deserve all the love. All that you wish for. Happy friendship day bro. You are one of a kind.' Ruslaan's message touched Shaheer's heart, and he in reply wrote some sweet words for him. Shaheer wrote, 'Happy friendship day bro. You have become the jaan of the Rajvansh family in no time. Thank you for your crazy, funny stories, and entertaining all of us between shots. I am happy that someone is eating that peanut butter before it expires.' Shaheer Sheikh and Ruslaan Mumtaz's brotherly banter has surely melted the hearts of many fans. 

Take a look at Shaheer and Ruslaan's social media chat here: 

Ruslaan has known Shaheer for 11 years, much before he came famous and has also worked with Rhea previously. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying the current track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar? Let us know in the comment section below.  

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke: Ishqbaaaz fame Avinash Mishra to REPLACE Ritvik Arora as Kunal on the show?

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement