Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke stars Shaheer Sheikh and Ruslaan Mumtaz's banter speaks volumes of their friendship

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-stars and good friends, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruslaan Mumtaz got into a heartwarming banter on social media as they wished each other on the occasion of International Friendship Day. Take a look.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar is one of the most loved shows on Indian Television right now. While YRHPK's storyline is top-notch it is also the team's bond that adds to its popularity. Starring Shaheer Sheikh (Abir) Rhea Sharma (Mishti) in the lead roles, the two are making heads turn with their acting chops and chemistry. Recently, another actor made a 'grand' entry on the show, bringing a new twist to the plot. We're talking about none other than Ruslaan Mumtaz.

Ruslaan joined Shaheer, Rhea and Kaveri Piryam on Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar with the show's comeback, and has added value to the show. Ruslaan shares a great bond with both Rhea and Shaheer off-screen also, as he knows the actor's from quite some time. Yesterday (July 30, 2020), on the occasion of International Friendship Day, Ruslaan took to his Instagram handle to share a throwback memory with Shaheer and pen down a heartwarming note for him as he showered praises on him.

Ruslaan wrote, 'You are such a sweetheart. You deserve all the love. All that you wish for. Happy friendship day bro. You are one of a kind.' Ruslaan's message touched Shaheer's heart, and he in reply wrote some sweet words for him. Shaheer wrote, 'Happy friendship day bro. You have become the jaan of the Rajvansh family in no time. Thank you for your crazy, funny stories, and entertaining all of us between shots. I am happy that someone is eating that peanut butter before it expires.' Shaheer Sheikh and Ruslaan Mumtaz's brotherly banter has surely melted the hearts of many fans.

Take a look at Shaheer and Ruslaan's social media chat here:

Ruslaan has known Shaheer for 11 years, much before he came famous and has also worked with Rhea previously. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you enjoying the current track of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar? Let us know in the comment section below.

