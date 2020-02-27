Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke to turn 1: Shaheer Sheikh gets nostalgic and shares a throwback picture

Shaheer Sheikh shares a throwback picture as team Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke completes a year of shooting.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, and Ritvik Arora completes a year today. The first episode of the romantic drama premiered on March 18 last year but the team started shooting on February 27, 2019. The show follows the story of Mishti, a young woman who is forced to get married to the person of her family's choice. However, she feels that she must get a chance to know her life partner well before taking the plunge.

The show has completed 232 episodes and more are to follow. As the team got together on this date a year ago, Shaheer Sheikh, playing Abir Rajvansh in the romantic daily soap gets nostalgic and shares a throwback picture with Rhea Sharma and others. The entire team poses for a picture together and fans can't stop gushing over the actor's Instagram post. While many are dropping heart emojis, others are flooding the comments section with good wishes as they complete a year of shooting.

Check it out:

The last episode saw Abir and Mishti have a cooking face-off. Abir makes kheer similar to the one that he had eaten the first time at Mishti’s house. Mishti blames him for buttering the judges and says that as he had the chance to choose his judges so Mishti chooses Kuhu. Mishti makes a chocolate brownie in a coffee mug and receives a thumbs up from Kuhu. Nanu declares Abir as the winner of the competition but says that it was Mishti who won hearts. Today's episode will find Kuhu being asked to offer her necklace to Mishti while the latter is baffled by a shocking revelation. Later, Mishti decides to confront Kuhu face to face.

Also Read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke SPOILER ALERT: Mishti accuses Kuhu of being insecure of her

Credits :Instagram

Read More