Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Kaveri Priyam shares a PIC with co stars Ruslaan & Trisha; Calls them 'La Familia'

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's fresh episodes have begun airing on television. Meanwhile, check out a new picture of Kaveri Priyam, Ruslaan Mumtaz and Trisha Chatterjee.

Just like many other shows, fresh episodes of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke have also begun airing much to the excitement of the audience. Moreover, the fresh storyline of the daily soap has proved to be an icing on the cake as the viewers are loving the interesting twists and turns that have been added along with it. Meanwhile, the star cast of the show has been sharing glimpses of their shootings schedules or BTS pictures from time to time on social media.

This is exactly what Kaveri Priyam has done of late as she shared a picture with her co-stars Ruslaan Mumtaz and Trisha Chatterjee. The three of them are decked up in traditional outfits as they pose together for the picture. Kaveri looks stunning in a red and orange outfit while Trisha looks no less in an embellished maroon-coloured attire. On the other hand, Ruslaan looks suave as he dresses up in a black sherwani. Meanwhile, Kaveri also calls them ‘La Familia’ in the caption of her post. (La Familia is a Spanish term that means the family.)

Check out the picture below:

Talking about Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, it happens to be a spin-off series of yet another popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai featuring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles. Starring Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma as the lead pair, the show has received a humongous response from the audience right from the beginning with high TRP rates.

