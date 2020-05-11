Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Kavveri Priiyam aka Kuhu's social media account gets hacked; Files a complaint

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actress Kavveri Priiyam aka Kuhu's social media account recently got hacked. She has filed a complaint with the cyber cell department, and has managed to retrieve it. Read on.

Hacking has become a major menace in the online world. Just a few weeks ago Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar had informed that his social media accounts were hacked, now another TV actress has fallen prey to it. We're talking about Kavveri Priiyam, who plays the role of Kuku in Start Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Yes, then actress found herself into an unfortunate situation recently as her official Instagram account go hacked, and she noticed unusual activities on it.

Revealing details about the same to a leading entertainment portal, Kavveri shared that she noticed unusual activities taking place on her Instagram account late in the night. She spotted that her bio on the handle had been altered without her doing it. So, she immediately changed it and set a new password without wasting a moment. She also changes some settings and then logged out of the account. However, when she tried to log in to the handle with the changed password, much to her shock, she couldn't do so.

Later, when she had no option left at her disposal, the beautiful actress decided to lodge a complaint. She revealed that a complaint was filed about the uncanny incident with her cyber-cell department. Talking about it, Kavveri said that her fans have been reporting about it several sources. She has also complained about it on the Instagram helpline and cyber-crime. After so many efforts, the actress's account has finally resorted. Yes, Kavveri is back in action and has been again interacting with her fans through her Instagram handle.

Speaking of YRHPK, the show is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It also stars Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, and Ritvik Arora in the lead roles, and has been fairing extremely well on TRP charts.

Credits :Tellychakkar

