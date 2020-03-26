Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Kavveri Priiyam has a special message for birthday boy Shaheer Sheikh; See Pic

Here's how Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Kavveri Priiyam aka Kuhu wished Shaheer Sheikh on his birthday. Take a look.

Shaheer Sheikh needs no introduction, and today is his special day. Yes, it is Shaheer's birthday and the actor has turned a year older. Aging like fine wine, we must say! Well, as we're all locked up in our homes for quarantine amid the Coronavirus outbreak, so is our beloved Shaheer. The actor's fans know that he isn't much of a 'birthday person', but that doesn't stop them from celebrating this very special day. Since morning, Shaheer is flooded with sweet 'Happy Birthday' messages from fans.

Now, to add to all the sweetness, Shaheer's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Kavveri Priiyam has also shared a special message for the birthday boy. Kavveri took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful collage of pictures with Shaheer and wrote, 'Happy Birthday Shaheer. You're the most genuine and humble person I know. God bless you.' Well, isn't it an adorable gesture from Kuhu to Abir? Also, collage of their pictures is too cute to handle, and it speaks volumes about their bond.

Take a look at Kavveri's post here:

The duo is currently seen in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Though they are not paired opposite each other, they share a great bond, both off-screen and on-screen. Talking about Shaheer, he began his journey on TV almost 10 years ago with Kya Mast Hai Life. Since then he has been a part of various notable projects. However, he attained massive attention with Mahabharat and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi.

He is known for his charm, persona and amazing acting skills. He often shares glimpses of his personal life on social media with his fans. For quite a few days, Shaheer has been spreading awareness about COVID-19 and urging people to stay indoors.

