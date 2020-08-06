Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's producer Rajan Shahi mourns Sameer Sharma's death: Found him to be well spoken

Sameer Sharma of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fame passed away on Thursday. The show's producer Rajan Shahi has mourned his untimely demise.

(Trigger Warning)

The television industry lost yet another talented actor as Sameer Sharma passed away on Thursday. The late actor played the role of Shaurya Maheshwari in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. According to reports, he died of suicide at his apartment. Sameer was 44 at the time of his death. Numerous celebs from the television fraternity have mourned the demise of the actor. Gurmeet Choudhary, Kaveri Priyam, Avinash Sachdev have expressed shock over his untimely demise.

Now, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s producer Rajan Shahi has also mourned the demise of Sameer. He says, “Deeply shocked to know about the untimely demise of Sameer, it is painful and sad news for all of us. My deepest condolences goes to the entire family members and wish God gives them strength in these difficult times. Though I have not interacted with him much, I always found him to be very well-spoken, articulate, kept to himself and was always extremely professional in his approach. Everyone in the unit had good words to speak about him.”

Shahi further says, “Today, I visited the sets of 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' to speak to all the actors and they were all extremely shocked I understand that from the team that he was excited and happy about resuming shoot of 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' in August. So, it’s an extremely painful news for us, we all are praying for the departed soul and prayers for the family in these difficult times.” Apart from the aforementioned show, Sameer has appeared in many other shows including Geet Hui Sabse Parayi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, etc.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Also Read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fame Sameer Sharma passes away by apparent suicide at his Mumbai residence

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×