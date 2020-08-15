Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Rhea Sharma & Kaveri Priyam are all smiles as they pose in this PHOTO

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has recently completed 300 episodes much to the excitement of the viewers. Meanwhile, check out a picture of Rhea Sharma and Kaveri Priyam from the sets.

It is time to celebrate for all the fans of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke as the show has recently completed 300 episodes. The spin-off series that kickstarted in March 2019 has come a long way now and is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. Meanwhile, just like all other shows, the shooting schedule for the Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer also began sometime back. And the best part is that the fresh episodes are already out.

Apart from that, the star cast of the show shares a great rapport. They are often seen indulging in fun banters or bonding over selfies on the sets. As we speak of this, we have come across a picture of Rhea Sharma and Kaveri Priyam that is hard to miss. The two actresses are flashing their beaming smiles as they pose together for the picture. Rhea looks stunning as she wears an orange saree teamed up with a matching off-shoulder blouse. Kaveri looks no less as she is clad in a red and white saree teamed up with a ruffle blouse.

Check out the picture below:

Talking about Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, it happens to be spin-off series of another popular show titled Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai featuring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. Rajan Shahi has produced both the shows. Meanwhile, Rhea Sharma is quite elated about the show completing 300 episodes and has shared her thoughts about the same. She has thanked all the viewers and fans for their undivided attention. Rhea says, “It's because of your love that we have reached here and I just hope we keep doing our work and you keep liking our work.”

