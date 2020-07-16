  1. Home
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Rhea Sharma recalls fond memories from the Himalayas; Calls it her best trip

Rhea Sharma of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fame has recalled some of the good old times from her Himalayan trip. Check out her latest Instagram post.
Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Rhea Sharma recalls fond memories from the Himalayas; Calls it her best tripYeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Rhea Sharma recalls fond memories from the Himalayas; Calls it her best trip
Rhea Sharma does not need any introduction. The actress has been a part of many popular shows like Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh, Kahani Hamari… Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki, and others. Rhea has been able to win the hearts of the audience with her stellar performances in almost every show she has acted in till date. The actress is also active on social media and keeps on sharing bits and pieces related to her daily life on the same from time to time.

As we speak of this, Rhea reminisces some of her fond memories as she shares a few pictures from her trip to the beautiful Himalayas. Well, these pictures will definitely be a treat for those of us who are missing our trips with family members or friends. Talking about Rhea, the actress has shared numerous pictures that include paragliding, snow-capped mountains, and what not! She writes in her caption, “Reminiscing one of the best trips.”

Check out the pictures below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reminiscing one of the best trips #himalayas #heavenonearth

A post shared by Rhea Sharma (rhea_shrm) on

On the work front, Rhea Sharma is currently seen in the popular show Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke in which she has been paired up opposite Shaheer Sheikh. It happens to be a spin-off series of another daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai featuring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles. The audience has loved Rhea and Shaheer’s on-screen chemistry in the show which has fared well at the TRP charts too.

