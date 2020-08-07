Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Rhea Sharma shares throwback photo with co star Sameer Sharma; Says 'RIP Sir'

Late actor Sameer Sharma's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Rhea Sharma took to her social media handle to mourn his untimely demise and share her heartfelt condolences.

(Trigger Warning)

While the country is still reeling with the loss of Sushant Singh Rajput, yesterday another actor's demise sent shock waves all over. Sameer Sharma, who played the role of Shaurya Maheshwari in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke bid his heavenly abode. The actor was found dead at his Malad (Mumbai) apartment. According to reports, the 44-year-old allegedly took his life and died of suicide. However, the police found no suicide note at the late actor's residence, and his body was sent for autopsy.

Sameer's untimely demise shocked everyone and left many in pain. Many social media users, his co-stars, former colleagues, and friends from the showbiz world, took to their social media handles to mourn his unfortunate death, and express their grief. Numerous TV celebrities including Gurmeet Choudhary, Kaveri Priyam, Avinash Sachdev, and others have expressed shock over Sameer's passing away. Rhea Sharma, who plays Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke also took to her Instagram handle to pay her tributes to her late co-star, Sameer Sharma.

The actress shared a heartwarming throwback moment with the late actor, as she expressed her sadness. Paying her heartfelt condolences, Rhea wrote, 'RIP Sir.' In the picture, Rhea is seen applying Holi colors on the late actor's face, and it seems to be of the time when they celebrated the festival on YRHPK.

Take a look at Rhea's post for late Sameer Sharma here:

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s producer Rajan Shahi also mourned the demise of Sameer. He said that he is deeply shocked and pained by Sameer's passing away. Rajan Shahi also shared his deepest condolences to the family members of the late actor.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

