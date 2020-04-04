Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Ritvik Arora refuses to speak on Shaheer Sheikh & Rhea's bond for THIS reason

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke actor Ritvik Arora smartly refuses to talk about Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's bond during a recent AMA session with fans. Read on for further details.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been able to win the hearts of the audience with its wonderful story and apt characters within a short period. Needless to say, it is as popular as its spin-off show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Ritvik Arora who had earlier earned fame with his stellar performances in shows like Tu Aashiqui plays one of the central characters in the show. Recently, the actor had an AMA session with his fans through his Instagram handle.

The handsome hunk has spilled the beans about numerous facets related to his personal and professional life in the session. However, there is one particular reply given by Ritvik that has caught everyone’s attention. When one of his fans asks him what’s going on between his co-stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma, Ritvik straightaway refuses to answer the same. The actor cites a hilarious reason for the same stating that he will be bitching about them if he spills the beans about whatever is going on between Shaheer and Rhea.

Check out his response below:

This epic reply given by Ritvik proves his witty side apart from being a talented actor. He is someone who has always refrained himself from gossips and controversies and is very careful about the same. For the unversed, he has been paired up opposite Kaveri Priyam in the much-loved show. Their on-screen chemistry has been loved by the audience which has proved to be one of the main reasons behind the show’s popularity.

