Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Rupal Patel feels Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea's show ended too early; Wishes for season 2

Rupal Patel (Meenakshi Rajvansh) recently opened up about Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke going off-air suddenly. She also expressed her wish to see the Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer to return with a season 2 soon. Read on.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fans were left disheartened as the show bid them a sudden goodbye on October 17, (2020). The show starring Shaheer Sheikh (Abir) and Rhea Sharma (Mishti) as the lead pair, was adored by all. Their chemistry had won many hearts and fans shipped them as MishBir. However, owing to low TRP ratings, the show was pulled down, leaving viewers enraged.

Recently, senior actress Rupal Patel, who played Meenakshi Rajvansh, Shaheer's onscreen mother in YRHPK, opened up about the show going off-air. She even expressed her wish to see Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke come up with a season 2 soon. Rupal Patel said, 'I honestly feel that Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has ended too early.' She shared that they had just started unfolding and unraveling different relationships on the show. Moreover, the viewers were also experiencing the dept of the characters and the story. 'The audience was also liking it and then the show went off-air. I feel there should be a second season of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke, Rupal ji opined.

The senior actress also shared what she learnt from YRHPK. 'My greatest learning from the show as an artist is to be much more realistic and natural with my body posture, gesture, and voice modulation,' Rupal ji asserted. She added that she has personally loved the look of Meenakshi on YRHPK, which is a very dignified and attractive look. Further she said that it was very different from all her previous shows, where she wore sarees in the Gujarati style. 'Here (in YRHPK) I wore it in a different style with a very subtle and dignified jewellery. My look guided the other aspects of my portrayal,' shared Rupal ji.

Lastly, Rupal ji also expressed her gratitude towards Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's producer, Rajan Shahi. She called him the best human being and the best producer. Praising Rajan Shahi, Rupal ji said that she has been working in the TV industry for a long time and has come across many good people. However, Rajan Shahi is totally different. 'He is a superb human being, soft spoken, and a gem of a person. He keeps humanity before professionalism and is a great mentor, said Rupal ji. Further she added that though Rajan Shahi flexible, he is also a good listener. She expressed that she is looking forward to work with Rajan Shahi in the near future again on more projects.

For the unaware, Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu), Lata Saberwal, Avinash Mishra (Kunal), Ritvik Arora, Trishaa Chatterjee were also a part of the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke family. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want a season 2 of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke? Are you missing MishBir's onscreen chemistry? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

