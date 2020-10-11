Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Shaheer Sheikh completes last day of shoot; Rajan Shahi expresses gratitude to him

The star cast of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has finally wrapped up their final shoot on Sunday. Meanwhile, producer Rajan Shahi has shared an Instagram post.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, one of the most popular shows, is finally coming to an end. Yes, you heard it right. The daily soap that premiered on March 2018, will witness the airing of its final episode on October 17. Starring Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Kaveri Priyam, and Avinash Mishra in the lead roles, YRHPK reportedly could not revive its TRP after the lockdown. That is the reason why the production house has decided to pull off the show.

For the unversed, the star cast has completed their last day of shoot on October 11. Producer Rajan Shahi has now penned a note for Shaheer Sheikh, who plays the main lead, Abir, in the show. Shahi begins by calling him a true king. He further states that the latter is not only a brilliant actor but also the finest being. He further writes, “Thanks so much for the dedication, hard work, humility, and motivating the entire team of YRHPK.”

Check out the post below:

According to sources, the Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is going to end on a good note with Abir and Mishti embracing parenthood. Certain reports also suggest that the makers are also planning for a second season that is likely to go on floors next year. However, it is still not confirmed whether or not Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma will be roped in for the same. The two of them have won the hearts of millions through their chemistry as MishBir right from the beginning.

