Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma & Avinash Mishra pose for a PHOTO amidst shoot

The COVID-19 crisis and the subsequent lockdown have adversely affected everyone’s lives. Especially, the entertainment industry has suffered a lot owing to the halt of shoots and production processes. However, the unlock process began soon, and shooting processes resumed gradually. Just like many other shows, the shooting schedule of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke also resumed sometime back, much to the excitement of the audience. The star cast of the show often shares BTS glimpses from the same on social media.

As we speak of this, Rhea Sharma, who plays the female lead in the daily soap, has recently shared a picture with her co-stars Shaheer Sheikh and Avinash Mishra on Instagram. The three actors take some time off amidst shoot and pose for the picture. One can see the rest of the crew working behind them with their masks on. Rhea looks ethereal in a blue salwar suit while Shaheer, on the other hand, looks dapper in a black t-shirt and jeans. Avinash also looks suave in a yellow t-shirt.

For the unversed, Rhea Sharma plays the role of Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and Shaheer Sheikh portrays the male lead, Abir. Avinash Mishra, on the other hand, plays the role of Kunal. Meanwhile, talking about the show, it happens to be a spin-off series of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai featuring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles. Both these shows have witnessed high TRP rates right from the beginning. However, reports suggest that the Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer will go off-air soon. The makers will air its final episode on 17th October 2020.

