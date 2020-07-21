Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Shaheer Sheikh & Rhea Sharma make for an adorable duo & these PICS are proof

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's lead pair Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma's on-screen chemistry has worked wonders and multiple instances prove the same. Meanwhile, check out a few throwback pictures of the two TV stars.

When we talk about the most popular TV shows that are winning the hearts of the audience in current times, among the first names that come to our minds include Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The popular daily soap features Rhea Sharma, Shaheer Sheikh, Kaveri Priyam, Ritvik Arora, and others in the lead roles. It happens to be a spin-off of another show that is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai featuring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles.

Shaheer and Rhea’s on-screen chemistry in the show as Abir and Mishti has received tremendous love from the audience. It won’t be wrong to call them the most adorable on-screen couple in Indian telly town and we’ve got multiple instances that prove the same. We have chanced upon a few throwback pictures of the two of them which are unmissable. It’s really adorable how Rhea holds on to Shaheer while posing in the very first picture. She is wearing a shimmery lavender-coloured outfit while Shaheer, on the other hand, is wearing a black t-shirt and cool shades.

The second picture is more or less similar that once again shows their amazing chemistry. Rhea looks undeniably pretty in a traditional yellow outfit. Meanwhile, Shaheer looks dapper in a maroon-coloured cardigan and matching pants. Both of them are dressed in their traditional best as can be seen in the third picture. Shaheer looks dapper in a black sherwani while Rhea, on the other hand, is seen wearing a peach-coloured lehenga with matching dupatta.

Talking about the present scenario in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, it is currently focusing on how Abir is helping Rhea overcome her post-traumatic stress disorder after the latter is forced to murder a man when he misbehaves with her. The show’s new track has received a positive response from the audience who are loving the fresh twist in the storyline.

