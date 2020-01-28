Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Shaheer Sheikh, Rhea Sharma, Vatsal Sheth and others party hard; View pics

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Shaheer Sheikh and others partied hard recently. Check out the pictures from the party right here.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Shaheer Sheikh hosted a fun night for his co-star pals. And now, the pictures from the party are doing rounds on the internet. The bash seems to be a house party and actor such as Rhea Sharma, Lataa Saberwal, Sanjeev Seth, Kaveri Priyam, Soniya Kaur, Heli Daruwala, Mohit Sharma and Soniya Kaur among others. Vatsal took to his Instagram to share photos and groupfies as they partied hard. He captioned the same as,"@shaheernsheikh Thank you bro for hosting us last night...Had so much fun!!" Lataa also shared the pictures and wrote,"Thank you for a great eve and all the warmth, waiting for more to come @shaheernsheikh."

Talking about the actor, Shaheer is known for roles such as Anant Bajpai in Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, Salim in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali and A Dev Dixit in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Speaking of the show, the same is a spin-off of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut Productions, it stars Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma in lead roles i.e. Abir Rajvansh and Mishti Agarwal. The show is currently high on drama with Nishant planning to reunite Abir and Mishti. He will backstab Meenakshi and make sure that Abir and Mishti are forever together.

Check out the photos right below.







View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vatsal Sheth (@vatsalsheth) on Jan 27, 2020 at 6:43am PST







View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lataa Saberwal (@lataa.saberwal) on Jan 27, 2020 at 4:49am PST

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More