Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Shaheer Sheikh, Ruslaan Mumtaz & Avinash Mishra look dapper in traditional outfits

Take a look at few of the latest pictures of Shaheer Sheikh, Ruslaan Mumtaaz and Avinash Mishra that have been shared on Instagram. The three of them are currently seen in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke.

When we talk about the most popular shows in current times, among the first names that come to our minds is Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The daily soap produced by Rajan Shahi premiered in 2019 and has been ruling the hearts of the audience since then. Just like many other shows, the shooting schedule for the Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer also resumed a few days back. The fresh storyline has kept the audience hooked to their TV sets.

Moreover, the star cast of the show shares a great bond with each other. We get proof for the same through Shaheer Sheikh’s latest Instagram pictures on Instagram in which the actor is posing with Ruslaan Mumtaz and Avinash Mishra. The three of them look dapper as they put on traditional outfits while posing for the picture. Shaheer is wearing a pale white sherwani while Ruslaan and Avinash, on the other hand, are clad in printed sherwanis that look somewhat identical to each other.

Check out the pictures below:

Talking about Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, it happens to be a spin-off series of another popular daily soap titled Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai featuring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles. Despite being a successor series, the show has received the same amount of love and support from the audience for all the obvious reasons. It has fared well in the TRP ratings right from the beginning and continues to grab a position on the charts most of the time.

