Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Shaheer Sheikh sends birthday love to his 'Papa': Thank you for leading by example

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke took to his social media handle to pen a heartwarming wish for his father on his birthday. He's how he expressed his gratitude toward his dear 'papa.'

Shaheer Sheikh is an inspiration for many. His hard work, compassion, and perseverance have made him a 'star' in true sense. People not only look up to him for his acting prowess but also his friendly, helping, and loving nature. Shaheer's thoughts about humanity and togetherness are what makes him different. While he keeps winning the hearts of his fans through his inspiring messages, yesterday (September 10, 2020), Shaheer made left everyone smitten as he shared a heartwarming post on his social media handle.

It was a special day for the handsome hunk, and he shared his happiness with his fans through a loving post on Instagram. Well, it was Shaheer's dear father's birthday yesterday, and he posted a heartening wish for him. Sharing some pictures of his daddy dearest, Shaheer penned down a heart-touching post, expressing his love for him. The talented actor also expressed gratitude towards his father for making him what he is today and helping him become a better man.

Shaheer wrote, 'Thank you for leading by example. Thank you for instilling in us the right moral code and values.' Within moments his fans went gaga and showered the father-son duo with immense love and blessings. Shaheer's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Lataa Saberwal commented on his post and wrote, 'Please convey wishes from our side.' His friends from the industry, Rusalaan Mumtaaz, Pearl V Puri, and Aly Goni also sent in their love for him and his father.

Take a look at Shaheer's loving post for his father here:

Meanwhile, Shaheer is currently wowing fans as Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show also stars Rhea Sharma (Mishti), Kaveri Priyam (Kuhu), and Avinash Mishra (Kunal) in the lead roles. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

