Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Shaheer Sheikh wishes co star Trisha Chatterjee on her birthday; See POST

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Trisha Chatterjee recently turned a year older. Her co-star from the show Shaheer Sheikh has now sent his heartfelt wishes on Instagram.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is currently one of the most loved shows on Indian television. Just like other shows, fresh episodes of the Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma starrer also began airing sometime back. The new twists and turns that have been introduced in the fresh storyline have kept the audience hooked to their television sets right from the beginning. Meanwhile, the star cast of the show shares a great bond with each other and multiple instances prove it.

Shaheer Sheikh who plays the role of Abir in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has recently wished his co-star Trisha Chatterjee on her birthday. He has also shared a throwback picture with the actress along with the post that has been shared on his Instagram handle. The actor looks dapper in a green shirt while birthday girl Trisha, on the other hand, looks undeniably beautiful in an embellished pink traditional outfit. We also wish her a very happy birthday!

Talking about Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, it happens to be a spin-off series of another popular daily soap which is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai featuring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles. Shaheer and Rhea’s romantic family drama is as famous as its predecessor series and the TRP ratings are proof. The show began airing from March 2019 and has successfully completed a year while continuing to rule the hearts of the audience.

