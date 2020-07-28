Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's star cast chilling & posing together on the sets remind us of the pre COVID days

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been ruling the hearts of the audience right from the beginning. Meanwhile, check out a throwback picture of the star cast from the sets.

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s star cast has also returned to the sets just like many other TV show actors after a long break owing to the COVID-19 crisis. We have also chanced upon a few BTS pictures from the show that have been shared earlier. The audience is happy to get a treat of fresh episodes after a very long time. However, one cannot rule out the fact that certain things have changed with the course of time.

Among the major changes are social distancing and other precautionary measures that are currently followed on the sets. In the midst of all this, we have come across a throwback picture of the star cast and crew of Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke that surely reminds us of the good old times. Almost every member of the show including producer Rajan Shahi, Shaheer Sheikh, Kaveri Priyam, Ritvik Arora, and others are present in the picture as they pose together on the sets.

Check out the throwback picture below:

Talking about Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, it happens to be a spin-off of another popular show titled Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai featuring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead roles. The show’s current storyline has been able to keep the audience entertained with its various twists and turns. In the past few episodes, we have seen how Abir is taking care of Mishti who has been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder for some time.

Credits :Instagram

