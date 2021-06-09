Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka actress Aditi Sharma takes COVID 19 vaccine; Shares a video of taking the jab

Aditi Sharma took to her Instagram to share with fans that she has received Covid 19 vaccine. Check out her post.

Amidst the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, the vaccination drive in India is underway in full swing. Not just commoners, celebrities are also making sure to get themselves vaccinated. Be it celebs from B-Town or the TV industry, stars have been at the forefront in taking the Coronavirus doses. A few days ago, lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. The couple also shared videos on their Instagram stories. Joining the bandwagon is Aditi Sharma, who is the latest Telly celeb to receive the vaccine.

The Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka actress took to her Instagram handle to share the same with her fans and posted series of pictures and videos. Sharing the post, Aditi included in her caption, #aditisharma #covidvacccine #vaccinationdone✔ #vaccine #covid_19 #staysafe #stayblessed #maygodblessus.” She also shared a video on her gram stories wherein she can be seen taking the jab. The actress looked lovely in a stylish white crop top that she paired with comfy trousers. Many fans and her friends from the industry showered love on Aditi’s post.

Pavitra Punia commented, “Me too.” Vishal Singh dropped heart emoticons. On the other hand, Sanjay Gagnani said, “Ab chup chap rest karo.”

Take a look at Aditi Sharma’s Instagram post below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aditi is known for playing Meera Dhingra in Kaleerein and Roshni Khan in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!. She was also seen in a cameo appearance in Naagin 3.

The actress made her digital debut with the Alt Balaji series Crashh. She has also featured in two Punjabi music videos, Naan and Bekadra.

