Yoga Day 2022: Aanchal Munjal says 'Yoga is important part of my life' as it helped her heal from back surgery

Aanchal Munjal is a well-known name in the TV industry. She has been a part of the TV industry for a long time and also went on to feature in Bollywood films. However, later Aanchal was not seen doing many projects. For the unversed, the actress underwent major surgery in July 2020. Aanchal developed a small boil that kept erupting frequently and before she knew it turned into a 12-inch long, deep sinus inside her body. Due to this, Aanchal underwent major surgery and was asked to take bed rest for 2 months.

Post her surgery, Aanchal was not allowed to do any strenuous activity, and due to this, she couldn't go to the gym. Around June 2021, she started doing Yoga to keep her body flexible. On International Yoga Day, Aanchal shares how yoga helped her during her recovery period. She says, "During my recovery, I practiced Ustrasana, Pavanamuktasana, Gomukhasana, Ardha Matsyendrāsana, Brahma Mudra, Tadasana, and breathing exercises followed by meditation. Yoga is an important part of my life. It’s about living beautifully inside out. When I practice yoga, not only my body but my soul feels amazing".

Aanchal had two major setbacks, one a shoulder injury during dance rehearsals in 2014, and later surgery in 2020. So it was important that her training took care of both the factors to ensure her body doesn't undergo any kind of stress. Her fitness regime thus has a combination of strength training, cardio and yoga. Sharing the importance of Yoga, Aanchal adds, "I feel everyone must practice Yoga for overall well-being- good mental, physical, emotional health".

Aanchal Munjal's career:

Aanchal Munjal has been a part of successful shows like 'Parvarrish - Kuch Khattee Kuch Meethi' and 'Bade Ache Lagte Hain'. Aanchal made her Bollywood debut with 'We Are Family' and later went on to do films like 'Aarakshan' and 'Ghayal Once Again'.

Also Read: Aanchal Munjal opens up about her major surgery, reveals being on bed rest for two months; Reports