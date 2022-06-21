Yoga Day 2022: Shama Sikander, Jasmin Bhasin, Ridhima Pandit, Divyanka Tripathi wish fans & share PICS

International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21. Every year, the day is celebrated under different themes. And this year, during his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi had announced that ‘Yoga for Humanity’ has been chosen as the theme. On this day yoga program are arranged on massive levels and people do yoga, as well as talk about the importance of yoga in life. On this day, numerous celebs took to social media to share their yoga pics and wished their fans.

Jasmin Bhasin shared a reel of herself doing yoga pose with her gym trainer, she caption, “CHAKRASAN challenge failed @_praveen_nair you are a pro in yoga but I still need to work Happy international yoga day !!”

See video here-

Divyanka Tripathi also shared post doing yoga with caption, “Happy Yoga Day.”

Ridhima Pandit also shared, “Yoga is the journey of the self, to the self, through the self. Happy World Yoga Day!”

Shama Sikander also shared a picture doing headstand, and captioned, “Definition of Yoga Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in ancient India. The word yoga is derived from the Sanskrit root yuj, meaning “to yoke,” or “to unite”. The practice aims to create union between body, mind and spirit, as well as between the individual self and universal consciousness. Such a union tends to neutralize ego-driven thoughts and behaviours, creating a sense of spiritual awakening…. International yoga divas par aap sabko mera shat shat pranam Aur bahot bahot aabhar mere guruwon ka jinki madad se meri ye journey yahan tak pahunchi thank you @chaitanyatirth and @rohitflowyoga.”

See post here-

Vidisha Srivastava, Anita Bhabi in Bhabiji Ghar Par hai, shares, “I remember many people telling me about my anger issue. So, as a cure, I have adapted Yoga as a way of living, making me calm. I began practising Yoga to maintain my inner peace. I love to do Surya Namaskar as it helps stretch the entire body and relaxes my mind. Yoga is a timeless science that is extremely beneficial, and I feel everyone should benefit from Yoga the way I did. We should not talk about it only on International Yoga Day; it should be a part of our day-to-day life. For me, my yoga mat is a sanctuary, a magic carpet. Truly, yoga adds years to your life and life to your years. "Happy Yoga Day to all."

Siddharth Arora, Mahadev in Baal Shiv, shares, “We live in uncertain times where social, environmental, and financial instability is rocking most of our worlds. Amid such scenarios of doom and gloom in life, practising Yoga has been my "secret key" to achieving holistic well-being. During the darkest time in my life, when I was losing focus, Yoga has assisted me in bringing my mind, soul, and body back to a state of natural calm, rest, and balance. Yoga helped me concentrate on my acting abilities. Whenever I am in my hometown, I do the combination of Pranayama and Laughter yoga near the ghats of the Ganges, which also helps me to let go of my daily life stressors. On this yoga day, I suggest everyone do Yoga. It’ll change your life.”

Also read- Anita Hassanandani recreates Divyanka Tripathi's 'Sway' video with a hilarious twist; How did she do?