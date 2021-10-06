You are 37 & grown up enough: Neha Bhasin calls out Karan Kundrra for age shaming Shamita Shetty

Neha Bhasin was a popular contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by . Over the span of 6 weeks, she formed a good bond with Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. The two of them are presently inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Hence, when she saw that they are being treated unfairly in the show, she has raised her voice against contestant Karan Kundrra for calling her 'aunty' on the show.

Neha Bhasin has shared her anger over the words of Karan Kundrra and others who have age-shamed and height-shamed Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal. She shared a post on social media as she wrote, “I do not follow Bigg Boss 15. But I did see a few clips of Karan Kundrra calling Shamita Shetty ‘Aunty’. She was age shamed on Bigg Boss OTT and now it is happening again while I see most people are okay with it. Somebody called Pratik chotey and abused him too. I remember how much I was slut shamed in the show, while most people chimed in on the internet in celebration. It Bigg Boss just a show or a reflection of what our society is Okay with in the name of fanwars and personal vendetta. When Karan Johar stood up for me it was called nepotism. I am very sure in this weekend ka Vaar standard will be set right. Karan Kundra you are 37 year old and grown up enough to know what to say. Apologise to Shamita and open your ears the word classless was used by Nishant.”

