You are already MY winner my darling: Shilpa Shetty on ‘Tunki’ Shamita being in top 5 in Bigg Boss OTT

Shilpa Shetty shares a great bond with her sister ‘Tunki’ aka Shamita Shetty. She has been nothing but proud of her in the show Bigg Boss OTT. Just a day before the finale of the show hosted by , Shilpa shared a video of her sister as she lauded for being reaching the top 5 in the show. In the video, she shared the good and happy moments of Shamita Shetty.

She captioned the video, “My Tunki is in the Top 5 and I’m such a proud sister. Her honesty and dignity through this journey inside the #BiggBoss house makes me happy to see her come into her own. You are already MY winner my darling Hope you all make her the BIGG BOSS winner, #InstaFam #ShamitasTribe, let’s make it happen! Head to my InstaStories to vote for @shamitashetty_official!”

