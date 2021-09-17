'You will always stay alive': Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz gets Sidharth Shukla's face tattooed on his arms

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden untimely demise has left all his fans in such a state of shock that they are still struggling to come to terms that he is no more. We all saw how shattered Shehnaaz Gill looked at his funeral and fans have been sending the actress all the love and support to cope with this huge loss. Well, now her brother Shehbaz Badesha took to his Instagram handle to post a picture of his recent tattoo that he got in the memory of the late actor. Shehnaaz’s brother got Sidharth’s face tattooed on his arms.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha posted a picture of his arms where he got his latest tattoo. This tattoo is the face of Sidharth Shukla on his arms. Sharing this picture, Shehbaz wrote, “Your memories will be as real as you. You will always stay alive with me You will always be alive in our memories THANX @manjeettattooz For this”. The moment Shehnaaz’s brother the picture of his tattoo fans took to the comments section to shower love. Many fans posted crying emoji’s and some wrote: “miss you”.

Take a look:

In a recent interview with SpotboyE, Abhinav Shukla had revealed that he and his wife Rubina Dilaik met Shehnaaz Gills’s mother. Abhinav mentioned that she is coping well. He shared, “I pray and wish all the strength to Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s family. I and Rubina met her mother and she is coping well. I pray that god assuages their anguish.”

Sidharth and Shehnaaz became the talk of the town after their stint in Bigg Boss 13. The duo was one of the most talked-about couples of the popular reality show and had won millions of hearts with their mushy romance. While there were speculations about their love affair, Sid and Shehnaaz, fondly known as SidNaaz, maintained the just friends stance.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla Demise: ‘Shehnaaz Gill is coping well’, says Abhinav Shukla​