‘You will be missed’, says Sidharth Shukla’s Bigg Boss 13 housemate Dalljiet Kaur in emotional note

Popular Bollywood and television actor Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2nd after reportedly suffering a massive heart attack. His demise has shaken the entertainment industry, and left his loved ones and fans grieving and shocked. Many celebrities and friends from both the film and television fraternity have taken to social media to express their sorrow, and pay tribute to the late actor. On Wednesday, September 8th , actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur also took to Instagram and penned an emotional note remembering Sidharth.

Sidharth Shukla and Dalljiet Kaur were co-contestants during their stint on Bigg Boss 13. Taking to Instagram stories, Dalljiet posted a screenshot from one of the weekend episodes on the show. In the picture, she and Sidharth can be seen sitting next to each other as all the housemates perform a task with balloons. They even have headbands with balloons on them. Sharing this bittersweet throwback, Dalljiet wrote a note in Sidharth’s remembrance as well. In the note, she said that Sidharth must be looking at everyone who loves him and smiling. She also blessed his soul, and said that she will miss him.

Take a look at Dalljiet’s Instagram story:

Earlier yesterday, Bollywood actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal also paid a heartfelt tribute to the Balika Vadhu actor on Instagram live. He said that Sidharth was his gym buddy and best friend. Vidyut reminisced about the times they spent together, and praised Sidharth’s fans who saw the potential in the late actor. He ended the tribute on a rather emotional note saying that when he went for Sidharth’s cremation, it felt like God was lying down on the pyre. In the end, he dedicated the song ‘See You Again’ to his friend.

