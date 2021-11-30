Your fav TV stars Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma from GHKKPM are now married; See PICS

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma have finally tied the knot and are now man and wife. The bride shared the first picture on her Instagram stories. It will not be wrong to say that they were looking beautiful in bridal attire and were twinning also. Aishwarya opted for white and red colour bridal attire and Neil also wore cream colour sherwani. The couple got married in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

Their friends from the industry gave a sneak peek of the ceremony. Aishwarya bridal lehenga also has golden embroidery. She also wore a white dupatta with her outfit. The actor chose traditional jewelry to go with the outfit. Looking dapper as the groom, Neil chose a sherwani with dhoti and added a red dupatta. The couple had recently also shot for a dreamy pre-wedding video. Their wedding festivities took place earlier today with a haldi and mehendi ceremony, followed by a sangeet.

Neil and Aishwarya even took to the stage to dance their heart out. It is worth mentioning here that Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma fell in love on the sets of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.