Your fav TV stars Neil Bhatt & Aishwarya Sharma from GHKKPM are now married; See PICS
Their friends from the industry gave a sneak peek of the ceremony. Aishwarya bridal lehenga also has golden embroidery. She also wore a white dupatta with her outfit. The actor chose traditional jewelry to go with the outfit. Looking dapper as the groom, Neil chose a sherwani with dhoti and added a red dupatta. The couple had recently also shot for a dreamy pre-wedding video. Their wedding festivities took place earlier today with a haldi and mehendi ceremony, followed by a sangeet.
Neil and Aishwarya even took to the stage to dance their heart out. It is worth mentioning here that Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma fell in love on the sets of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Aishwarya had recently shared photos from her mehendi ceremony. She was dressed in a green salwar suit and was seen posing with her family members. Neil was also seen having a fun time dancing with his family.
