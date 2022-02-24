YouTubers Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast & Ritu Rathee to make their TV debut with 'Smart Jodi'

Internet’s power couple and leading YouTubers, Gaurav Taneja AKA Flying Beast, and his wife Ritu Rathee are confirmed to participate as contestants in the upcoming reality show Smart Jodi. For the first time, an Indian content creator has participated in a reality show. Gaurav Taneja, commonly known as the Flying Beast, is one of the most successful Indian YouTubers with over 10 million subscribers! Not just that, he is a vlogger, fitness enthusiast, nutritionist, lifestyle mentor, bodybuilder, gamer, hands-on father, a licensed commercial pilot, and soon-to-be lawyer.

Gaurav Taneja is most active on his YouTube channels where he posts videos about his life, fitness, and gaming. His YouTube channel 'Flying Beast' has close to 7.5 million subscribers while his other YouTube channel Rasbhari Ke Papa has 1.2 million subscribers. He posts videos about his travel and vlogs on Flying Beast and gaming content on Rasbhari Ke Papa. His third YouTube channel FitMuscle TV also has 2.1 million subscribers. He also enjoys a massive fan following of more than 3 million people on Instagram.

Gaurav Taneja states, “The show revolves around the theme of relationship compatibility and the dynamics of being the perfect couple. The pandemic has really taught each one of us a hard lesson in love, equality and tolerance and staying together in the good and the bad times and I hope we can set an example on-screen with our television foray just like we do off-screen.”

Ritu Rathee states, “This is a true test for us to evaluate how well we know one another at an intrinsic level and how consistent is our compatibility meter really is. We are quite excited with our television foray as this will be a brand-new experimental inning for us beyond the online and content space.”

Produced by Frames Production, this fun reality show Smart Jodi will feature 10 couples in the show. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, S Sreesanth and Bhuvaneshwari Kumar, Rahul Mahajan and Natalya Ilina and Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani have already been announced as contestants. Premiering soon on Star Plus and hosted by Maniesh Paul, the celebrity reality show is adapted from the popular Star Maa show Ishmart Jodi, which is hosted by Ohmkar.

